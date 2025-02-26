IDFA Praises Introduction of Bill to Reverse Cuts to WIC Milk and Dairy Benefits

WASHINGTON —Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), released the following statement today following the introduction of the Protecting Mothers and Infants’ Access to Milk Act, which will return the maximum monthly allowance of milk available for families, utilizing the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) to previous levels:

“Six million low-income mothers, infants and young children rely on the WIC program for critical nutrition—especially milk, cheese and yogurt, which represent three of the top five foods redeemed through WIC. Despite high food costs and chronic food insecurity, the Biden Administration cut WIC milk and dairy benefits the equivalent of 3 gallons or more of milk per family per month. This Congress has the opportunity to right that wrong before the WIC cuts take effect in 2026. IDFA commends Reps. Van Orden (R-WI) and Harder (D-CA) for leading this effort to ensure our nation’s most vulnerable women, infants and young children can continue to access fresh, wholesome dairy products for their families.”

