IDFA Statement on U.S.-UK Trade Deal Outline

WASHINGTON – Michael Dykes, D.V.M., the president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association, issued the following statement on the news that the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom are close to releasing the details of a broad trade deal:

“On behalf of America’s dairy processors and producers, IDFA applauds President Trump’s announcement today that the United States and the United Kingdom have reached the terms for a significant trade deal between our two markets that promises to expand access for U.S. agricultural goods, reduce tariffs, and remove barriers to trade. Some estimates value the deal for U.S. agriculture at up to $5 billion in new market access opportunities. IDFA has been advocating for U.S. dairy to be part of those opportunities as we look to improve our bilateral cooperation and build upon the $19.5 million in dairy exports that the United States sent to the United Kingdom last year.

“For too long, the UK has limited America’s food and agricultural exports to the world’s sixth largest economy and now President Trump’s deal promises to level the playing field. IDFA looks forward to studying the details of this agreement as they emerge, especially specifics on relief and new market access opportunities for U.S. dairy products. The United States offers the world’s most wholesome, high-quality and affordable dairy products and IDFA is excited to work with our member companies to bring these delicious products to more consumers in the United Kingdom.”

