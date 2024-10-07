IDFA Welcomes End to Port Strike, Urges Administration to Remain Engaged Through Resolution of Contract Negotiations

WASHINGTON — The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) strike at 36 United States Maritime Alliance, Ltd. (USMX) terminals will end following a tentative agreement on wages and the resumption of negotiations on a new contract between ILA and USMX. The dockworkers union and port officials have agreed to extend their current contract until Jan. 15 to negotiate new contract conditions. Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) issued the following statement:

“We are glad that the parties have reached a tentative agreement and terminals and ports will soon resume full operations. While the strike lasted just three days, IDFA members had to re-route and front-load shipments since early September due to concerns that a strike might occur, and truck rates increased as companies were stocking inventory for the holiday season. In addition, it will take weeks to clear the backlog caused by the strike. IDFA thanks the Administration for listening to the concerns of the dairy industry and for weighing in on the negotiations. We urge the Administration to remain actively engaged to avoid facing similar disruptions as we enter the New Year.”

