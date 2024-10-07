IDFA Welcomes End to Port Strike, Urges Administration to Remain Engaged Through Resolution of Contract Negotiations

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) Dairy October 7, 2024

WASHINGTON — The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) strike at 36 United States Maritime Alliance, Ltd. (USMX) terminals will end following a tentative agreement on wages and the resumption of negotiations on a new contract between ILA and USMX. The dockworkers union and port officials have agreed to extend their current contract until Jan. 15 to negotiate new contract conditions. Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) issued the following statement:

“We are glad that the parties have reached a tentative agreement and terminals and ports will soon resume full operations. While the strike lasted just three days, IDFA members had to re-route and front-load shipments since early September due to concerns that a strike might occur, and truck rates increased as companies were stocking inventory for the holiday season. In addition, it will take weeks to clear the backlog caused by the strike. IDFA thanks the Administration for listening to the concerns of the dairy industry and for weighing in on the negotiations. We urge the Administration to remain actively engaged to avoid facing similar disruptions as we enter the New Year.”

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.2 million jobs that generate $49 billion in direct wages and $794 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent most of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.

Related Articles

Dairy

IDFA Urges DGAC to Enhance Dairy’s Role in Healthy Diets and Improve Access to Dairy for All Americans

International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) Dairy June 3, 2024

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) submitted comments to the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (DGAC) urging the panel to maintain and enhance dairy’s role as a core component of a recommended healthy diet for Americans. IDFA also urged the DGAC to restore dairy to its draft conclusions on dietary patterns associated with favorable outcomes for body weight and obesity in adults.

Dairy

‘Add Milk!’ Program Launches in Mother’s Nutritional Center Stores Across Southern California

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) Dairy May 30, 2024

A nutrition incentive program that helps low-income families purchase healthy fluid milk products is expanding to California. The Add Milk! program is being launched in grocery stores to provide a dollar-for-dollar match for participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, when they purchase low-fat or non-fat milk. A community event held at Mother’s Nutritional Center in San Bernardino, Calif., marked the launch of the HFMI project, Add Milk!, at 78 participating Mother’s Nutritional Center grocery stores across Southern California. Representative Pete Aguilar (CA-33) was in attendance.