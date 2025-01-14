IDFA’s Michael Dykes and Becky Rasdall Vargas Reappointed to USDA and USTR Trade Advisory Committees

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Trade Representative announced the reappointment of Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), and Becky Rasdall Vargas, IDFA senior vice president of trade and workforce policy, to the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee (APAC) for Trade and the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee (ATAC) for Trade in Processed Foods, respectively.

The advisory committee system was created by the U.S. Congress in 1974 to ensure that U.S. trade policy and trade negotiating objectives adequately reflect U.S. public- and private-sector interests. The APAC and six ATACs advise the Secretary of Agriculture and the U.S. Trade Representative about a wide range of agricultural trade issues. Terms are for four years.

Dykes was named a member of the APAC for Trade for a third consecutive term. He also served on the APAC for Trade during the administrations of President Bill Clinton and President George W. Bush. The APAC provides advice on the administration of U.S. trade policy, including implementation and enforcement of existing U.S. trade agreements and negotiating objectives for new trade agreements.

Rasdall was named a member of the ATAC for a third time in her career. The ATACs offer technical advice and information about specific agricultural commodities and products.

“It is an honor to be reappointed to the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee for Trade to present the trade policy perspectives of the U.S. dairy industry to the Secretary of Agriculture and the U.S Trade Representative,” said Dykes. “Trade is enormously important to the future of our industry, and we need to do more in our trade policy efforts to reach the 95 percent of potential customers living outside the United States. I look forward to working with the incoming Trump Administration on how to develop new agreements and frameworks that facilitate rules-based trade relationships to make U.S. dairy even more competitive around the world.”

“I am honored and grateful to represent the U.S. dairy industry and work with the Secretary of Agriculture and U.S. Trade Representative on trade issues,” said Vargas. “IDFA recognizes the U.S. dairy industry’s needs for equitable and transparent agreements that provide certainty and open markets while we continue to expand existing marketings and eliminate technical barriers where we lack agreements. I look forward to bringing that perspective to the ATAC and continuing to ensure the trade needs of the dairy industry are well-represented.”

The U.S. dairy industry, which supports more than 3.2 million jobs in the United States and pumps almost $800 billion into the U.S. economy, has invested more than $8 billion in new processing capacity that will come online in the next few years. The industry relies on trade agreements to open new markets and increase exports. After being a net importer of dairy products a decade ago, the United States now exports $8 billion worth of dairy products to 145 countries. U.S. dairy exports nearly tripled since the early 2000s, and the United States became the world’s third-largest dairy product exporter behind New Zealand and the European Union (EU). Today, approximately one day’s worth of milk produced each week is exported, or roughly 18% of all production. As U.S. milk production continues to increase over the next decade, new trade agreements and expanding markets will become even more vital to ensure the global competitiveness of the industry and to boost the American economy.

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.2 million jobs that generate $49 billion in direct wages and $794 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent most of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.