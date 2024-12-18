IFF Launches TEXSTAR, Pioneering Enzyme Set to Transform Fresh Fermented Food Textures

New enzymatic solution promises premium textures in fermented dairy and plant-based products, eliminating the need for stabilizers.

NEW YORK — IFF (NYSE:IFF) announced the launch of TEXSTAR™, an advanced enzymatic texturizing solution poised to revolutionize the texture of both dairy and plant-based fresh fermented products. This innovative enzyme provides the necessary viscosity in fresh fermented products, without the use of added stabilizers. TEXSTAR™ will enable manufacturers to create products with unique textures that feature familiar, consumer-accepted ingredients. Additionally, the enzyme will allow supply chain fluctuations to be managed more effectively and reduce Scope 3 emissions relating to texturants.

“As a 100 percent enzymatic solution, TEXSTAR™ is a game-changer in the texturants market,” said Marianne Toftdal, global product line manager, Dairy Enzymes, IFF. “With nearly two-thirds of U.K. consumers scrutinizing yogurt ingredients as closely as other foods, TEXSTAR™ allows the creation of delicious, fresh fermented products with creamy, velvety textures that consumers love, using familiar and consumer-accepted ingredients1.”

Redefining texture in fresh fermented products

Yogurt’s versatility is reflected in its broad appeal, with consumers enjoying it for various reasons. In the United States, 53 percent of people consume yogurt as a snack2, while in the U.K., 17 percent turn to yogurt to lift their spirits. When yogurt is enjoyed as an indulgent dessert, texture becomes crucial, with 42 percent of people seeking spoonable yogurts with a thick, satisfying consistency.1

TEXSTAR™ addresses these consumer needs, offering manufacturers a competitive edge in the yogurt market. During fermentation, TEXSTAR™ converts sucrose into poly- and oligosaccharides, reducing sugar content and delivering a premium texture with greater smoothness and increased shine, without traditional starch-based texturants. Additionally, TEXSTAR™ improves the taste profile of plant-based fresh fermented products, reducing unpleasant beany notes often associated with them.

A sustainable alternative to crop-based texturants

Beyond enhancing texture, TEXSTAR™ offers two key benefits. When used as a partial milk protein replacer, it can reduce the carbon footprint of fresh fermented products. Additionally, by choosing an enzymatic solution for texture, manufacturers can achieve up to 90 percent in texturant-related Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions due to significantly lower usage rates*.

Produced through fermentation, TEXSTAR™ mitigates the risks of price fluctuations associated with crop-based texturants like starch. Its lower dosage requirement for achieving target viscosity also allows manufacturers to store more inventory in less space.

For more information on TEXSTAR™, visit here.

[1] Mintel, Yogurt and Yogurt Drinks – UK – 2024

[2] Mintel, Yogurt and Yogurt Drinks – USA – 2023

* The carbon footprint and scope 3 estimations, conducted by IFF’s Life Cycle Assessment team, are based on preliminary screening calculations. They account for the cradle-to-gate carbon footprints of fresh fermented products and texturants used by yogurt producers, comparing TEXSTAR™ with alternatives like modified corn starch and gelatin, factoring in usage ratios. The actual emission reductions may vary depending on geographical locations, actual recipes, and sourcing choices. The results have not been independently verified.

