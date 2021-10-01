Imlay City Dairy Farmers Named 2021 MMPA Outstanding Young Dairy Cooperators

NOVI, Mich.— Kip and Rochelle Siegler of Imlay City, Michigan, were selected as the state winning 2020 Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) Outstanding Young Dairy Cooperator (OYDC) by a panel of judges represented by leaders in the Great Lakes dairy industry.

As the state winning cooperators, the Sieglers will represent MMPA at various industry and association activities. Nolan Weiber of Pompeii, Michigan, was selected as the runner-up cooperators. Selection of the OYDC is based on the applicant’s farming operations, farm-related and community activities and demonstrated leadership abilities.

The Sieglers farm around 1,900 acres and operate a 200-cow dairy with Kip’s family. They are members of the MMPA Mid-Thumb Local in District 8. The couple also runs a successful YouTube channel, Kip Siegler Dairy Farming, with over 25,000 subscribers and 3 million total views. The Sieglers were featured on the cover of the latest issue of the Milk Messenger, MMPA’s member magazine (read online here).

“We view farming as a lifestyle not just a job and to be honored for excelling at something you love to do is the ultimate achievement,” Kip Siegler said.

Kip and Rochelle were one of several finalists invited to the annual OYDC Conference, an outdoor meeting hosted by 2020 OYDC Brent and Emily Simon at their farm in Westphalia, Michigan on August 10. The OYDC Conference provides participants with information about milk marketing activities, cooperatives, and other current events within the dairy industry. The program has been held annually for over 70 years.

2021 OYDC Finalists

Jason and Audrey Bischoff, Tawas City, Michigan

Adam and Charlie Freis, Wallace, Michigan

Zach Pixley, Nashville, Michigan

Daren Rubingh, Ellsworth, Michigan

Ryan and Katie Schumacher, Munger, Michigan

Kip and Rochelle Siegler, Imlay City, Michigan

Nolan Wieber, Pompeii, Michigan

