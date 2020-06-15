Indiana Residents Receive Free Milk; Effort Continues Saturdays This Month

Milk: It does a body good.

On Saturday, people drove through the parking lot at Seymour Christian Church to have gallons of Prairie Farms 2% milk placed in their vehicle as part of a free giveaway.

The event was supposed to run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but it ended two hours early because all 4,320 gallons that were loaded in crates inside a refrigerated semitrailer had been handed out.

If you didn’t make it to the event, don’t worry. The effort continues at the same time each Saturday this month around Jackson County.

