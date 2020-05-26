Information Regarding Certain Labeling Requirements For Shell Eggs During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Dairy May 26, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is providing temporary flexibility for certain labelling requirements for shell eggs. This will help to alleviate supply disruptions in Canadian grocery stores, and avoid food waste.

Generic egg cartons

Generic egg cartons – those cartons that do not have specific branding information on the package – can be used by the egg industry, provided there are means to identify the name of the person responsible for the food. CFIA is providing temporary flexibility in how the name of the person responsible for the food can be applied.

To maintain efficient and effective traceability, egg graders using generic Canadian egg cartons must meet the following conditions:

