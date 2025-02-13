Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy Elects Dairy Farmers of America’s Dennis Rodenbaugh as New Board Chair

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) president and chief executive officer Dennis Rodenbaugh was elected chair of the board of directors at the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy during the checkoff-founded organization’s first meeting of 2025.

Rodenbaugh takes on the role from Leprino’s Mike Durkin, who served as the Innovation Center’s board chair since 2023. Rodenbaugh previously served as vice chairman of the Innovation Center’s board.

“U.S. dairy enters 2025 in a position of strength and both dairy farmers and the board thank Mike Durkin for his commitment, leadership and contributions to not only the Innovation Center but the broader industry,” said Barbara O’Brien, president and CEO of Dairy Management Inc. and the Innovation Center. “As we navigate a dynamic landscape filled with both challenges and opportunities, we are fortunate to have Dennis Rodenbaugh lend his deep industry experience and relationships in the chair role. We look forward to his leadership and to building on the Innovation Center’s strong momentum as a catalyst for industry-wide collaboration and progress.”

Rodenbaugh has been president and chief executive officer of DFA since June 2022. Previously, he served as executive vice president of DFA and president of council operations and Ingredient Solutions.

The Innovation Center also elected the following officers at the meeting:

Vice chair: Brad Anderson, California Dairies Inc.

Treasurer: Sheryl Meshke, Associated Milk Producers Inc.

Secretary: Ron Dunford, Schreiber Foods

At-large: Heather Anfang, Land O’ Lakes

At-large: Joe Diglio, Michigan Milk Producers Association

For information about the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, visit www.usdairy.com/about-us/innovation-center

About the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy