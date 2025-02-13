Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy Elects Dairy Farmers of America’s Dennis Rodenbaugh as New Board Chair

Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) Dairy February 13, 2025

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) president and chief executive officer Dennis Rodenbaugh was elected chair of the board of directors at the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy during the checkoff-founded organization’s first meeting of 2025.

Rodenbaugh takes on the role from Leprino’s Mike Durkin, who served as the Innovation Center’s board chair since 2023. Rodenbaugh previously served as vice chairman of the Innovation Center’s board. 

“U.S. dairy enters 2025 in a position of strength and both dairy farmers and the board thank Mike Durkin for his commitment, leadership and contributions to not only the Innovation Center but the broader industry,” said Barbara O’Brien, president and CEO of Dairy Management Inc. and the Innovation Center. “As we navigate a dynamic landscape filled with both challenges and opportunities, we are fortunate to have Dennis Rodenbaugh lend his deep industry experience and relationships in the chair role. We look forward to his leadership and to building on the Innovation Center’s strong momentum as a catalyst for industry-wide collaboration and progress.” 

Rodenbaugh has been president and chief executive officer of DFA since June 2022. Previously, he served as executive vice president of DFA and president of council operations and Ingredient Solutions. 

The Innovation Center also elected the following officers at the meeting:

  • Vice chair: Brad Anderson, California Dairies Inc.
  • Treasurer: Sheryl Meshke, Associated Milk Producers Inc.
  • Secretary: Ron Dunford, Schreiber Foods 
  • At-large: Heather Anfang, Land O’ Lakes 
  • At-large: Joe Diglio, Michigan Milk Producers Association 

For information about the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, visit www.usdairy.com/about-us/innovation-center

About the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy 

Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy® was established in 2008 by farmers through the dairy checkoff to foster collaboration that progresses the industry’s goal of building a healthy and sustainable future for the dairy community, the people it serves, and the planet we all share. The Innovation Center convenes diverse stakeholders and leaders to advance the U.S. dairy community’s positive impact on shared social responsibility and sustainability priorities that include nutrition and health, food security, the environment, animal care, workforce and food safety. Through these efforts, the U.S. dairy community contributes to a more sustainable world for future generations. For more information, visit usdairy.com/about-us/innovation-center.

