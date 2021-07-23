Insights on the Dairy Products Global Market to 2027 – Focus on Milk, Yogurt, Cheese, Butter and Other Product

DUBLIN—The “Global Dairy Products Market By Product Type (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese, Butter and Other Products), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Online and Others), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 – 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Dairy Products Market size is expected to reach $574.3 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled

Arla Foods Amba

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Amul (The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.)

The Kraft Heinz Company

Nestle S.A.

Danone S.A.

Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.

Saputo, Inc.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

DMK Group (Deutsches Milchkontor eG)

Dairy products are among the important elements of a healthy diet, which are currently witnessing a huge demand across the globe. There are many manufacturers who manages the growing requirements of the health-conscious population all over the world. Various new products like lactose-free, low-fat, and cholesterol-free dairy products are emerged in the market due to the changing trends and preferences among people.

