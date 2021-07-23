Insights on the Dairy Products Global Market to 2027 – Focus on Milk, Yogurt, Cheese, Butter and Other Product

DUBLIN—The “Global Dairy Products Market By Product Type (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese, Butter and Other Products), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Online and Others), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 – 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Dairy Products Market size is expected to reach $574.3 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period.
Companies Profiled
- Arla Foods Amba
- Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
- Amul (The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.)
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Nestle S.A.
- Danone S.A.
- Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.
- Saputo, Inc.
- Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
- DMK Group (Deutsches Milchkontor eG)
Dairy products are among the important elements of a healthy diet, which are currently witnessing a huge demand across the globe. There are many manufacturers who manages the growing requirements of the health-conscious population all over the world. Various new products like lactose-free, low-fat, and cholesterol-free dairy products are emerged in the market due to the changing trends and preferences among people.
