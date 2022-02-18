International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Announces New Events VP

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) announces the appointment of Jeremy Johnson to the newly created role of Vice President of Events. Johnson most recently served as IDDBA’s Vice President of Education. The Vice President of Events role combines IDDBA’s meetings and exhibit functions. In his new role, Johnson will oversee operations of IDDBA’s trade show and the organization’s meeting functions. “I am excited to take on this new challenge as we shape the future for our signature event, IDDBA 2022, and look to develop new events to serve our members and industry.”

“Johnson brings a deep knowledge of the association and our tradeshow to his new role, along with an exciting vision for our future,” noted IDDBA’s President and CEO, Mike Eardley.

Johnson is a 25-year veteran of IDDBA, serving multiple roles in the Education arena where he oversaw the organization’s What’s in Store Live (formerly Show & Sell Center), professional development, research, and industry relations functions.

Heather Prach, IDDBA’s current Director of Education, will continue to lead the planning and implementation of the association’s extensive educational resources.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.