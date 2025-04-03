International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) Statement on the White House’s Reciprocal Tariff Announcement

WASHINGTON — Becky Rasdall Vargas, senior vice president of trade and workforce policy at the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), released the following statement in response to President Trump’s press briefing on reciprocal tariffs:

“The U.S. dairy industry exports more than $8 billion of high-quality dairy products every year to approximately 145 countries around the world. To meet growing global demand, dairy businesses have invested $8 billion in new processing capacity here in the United States—creating jobs, strengthening rural economies, and positioning America as the world’s leading dairy supplier. This growth depends on strong trade relationships and access to essential ingredients, finished goods, packaging, and equipment to provide Americans with safe, affordable, and nutritious dairy foods and beverages.

“IDFA supports the Trump Administration’s efforts to hold trading partners accountable and expand market access for U.S. dairy. However, broad and prolonged tariffs on our top trading partners and growing markets will risk undermining our investments, raising costs for American businesses and consumers, and creating uncertainty for American dairy farmers and rural communities. We urge the administration to engage directly with dairy stakeholders and swiftly pursue resolutions with our trading partners that strengthen U.S. dairy’s global competitiveness.”

