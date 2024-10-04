International Dairy Foods Association Welcomes Samuel Alcaine, Ph.D. and Jeffrey Cullen

WASHINGTON — The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) is excited to announce the addition of two accomplished professionals to its team. Samuel Alcaine, Ph.D., will join IDFA as vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs, and Jeffrey Cullen will take on the role of director of video production and digital communications. These additions further strengthen IDFA’s ability to deliver exceptional value and support to its members.

Dr. Alcaine comes to IDFA from Cornell University where he served as an associate professor and director of the Northeast Dairy Food Research Center—an internationally recognized dairy research program—since 2022 and as an assistant professor since 2016. Dr. Alcaine has led the research program focused on developing technologies that enhance the quality, safety, and innovative uses of fermented dairy products and co-products. The Cornell University Dairy Foods Extension team received IDFA’s inaugural Food Safety Leadership Award in 2017. Prior to joining Cornell, Dr. Alcaine served as the principal microbiologist for Unilever’s North American ice cream business and began his career in process innovation at Miller Brewing Co.

In this new role, Dr. Alcaine will contribute his extensive expertise to IDFA’s Regulatory and Scientific Affairs team, providing guidance and consultation to IDFA members in the areas of food safety, food defense, federal standards of identity, labeling, nutrition policy, and sustainability. He will officially join the team on Nov. 18, 2024, and report to Roberta Wagner, senior vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs.

“Sam is an accomplished and innovative leader in dairy product development, food safety, research and regulation,” said Wagner. “He comes to IDFA with deep technical knowledge, passion, and hands-on experience in developing safe, wholesome and nutritious products across dairy’s diverse sectors. We are thrilled to have him on board to help advance our members’ interests and the broader U.S. dairy industry.”

“I have always admired IDFA’s commitment to advocating for science-based policies to improve food safety, innovation, and standards for the dairy industry,” said Dr. Alcaine. “It is clearly a passion of mine, and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with Roberta and the IDFA team to further that science-centered dairy mission, in collaboration with our industry members, academic partners, and regulatory agencies.”

Jeffrey Cullen comes to IDFA after a decade at Consumer Reports, where he spearheaded content strategies for the organization’s social media channels and managed daily video production. Cullen most recently served as the creative lead for strategic operational planning in baby and new parent product offerings. His experience also includes roles as director of videography at The Wall Street Journal and production assistant at News Corporation with early career experience as a staff videographer with Royal Caribbean Group.

In his new role as director of video production and digital communications, Cullen will play a critical role in enhancing IDFA’s digital presence. His responsibilities will include creative product development for IDFA external communications, management of IDFA’s website and web properties, and management of email and paid marketing strategies. Cullen will begin his role on Oct. 15, 2024, and will report to Andrew Jerome, vice president of communications.

“Jeff is a talented creative and digital strategist who will bring fresh ideas and energy to our team’s advocacy and member communications,” said Jerome. “He has extensive experience driving engagement and delivering information across new media, which will be instrumental in elevating IDFA’s digital strategy and storytelling. We are confident that with Jeff’s leadership on video production and digital strategy, IDFA is better positioned to make a difference for our members.”

“I am honored to join an organization that prides itself on food safety, nutrition, and sustainability,” said Cullen. “I plan to take my years of experience as a video producer and strategic content creator to help deliver on impact, growth, and engagement through the power of video storytelling. I can’t wait to get started!”

These additions to the IDFA team represent a continued commitment to bringing in top talent to enhance the value and support provided to members across the U.S. dairy industry.

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.2 million jobs that generate $49 billion in direct wages and $794 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent most of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.