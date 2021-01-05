International Delight Brings a Yabba Dabba Doo Attitude to Breakfast with NEW PEBBLES Coffee Creamers

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Yabba Dabba Doo!™ International Delight is making breakfast time even more fun with new Fruity PEBBLES™ and Cocoa PEBBLES™ Coffee Creamers, available now at retailers nationwide for a limited time.

One of the leading coffee creamer brands, International Delight consistently delivers unique, exciting flavors that coffee lovers crave. This month, in celebration of PEBBLES cereal’s milestone 50th birthday year in 2021, the coffee creamer brand is bringing the signature flavors of the classic PEBBLES cereals from the bowl to the coffee mug. With the new International Delight PEBBLES creamers, fans can join the celebration and get even more of the classic flavors they love with a splash in their morning coffee.

International Delight PEBBLES Coffee Creamers capture the fun and magic of the cereal, which was inspired by everyone’s favorite modern Stone Age family, the Flintstones. Now coffee drinkers everywhere can start their morning with some extra joy by adding the iconic flavors of this timeless breakfast staple to their coffee. Whether fans prefer Cocoa or Fruity, they can enjoy their favorite PEBBLES cereal and coffee creamer to feel transported back to Bedrock—no dinosaur or foot-powered car required!

“At International Delight, we are always looking to give our fans innovative, can’t-get-it-anywhere-else flavors to enhance their coffee,” said Marie Dobson, Marketing Director for International Delight. “We want to make that first cup of joe a delicious and fun experience – which is why we are excited to partner with PEBBLES cereal to bring these favorite flavors from your bowl to your cup. We hope coffee lovers everywhere shout ‘Yabba Dabba Doo!’ with every sip!”

“The International Delight team did a great job of capturing the craveable flavors of Fruity and Cocoa PEBBLES cereals in these new coffee creamers,” said Leah Broeders, Head of Licensing at Post Consumer Brands. “The PEBBLES cereal brand has been sparking imagination and bringing joy to fans for 50 years, and we think the new coffee creamers are another fun way for fans to enjoy the flavors beyond the cereal bowl.”

International Delight Fruity PEBBLES Coffee Creamer delivers a sweet, fruity flavor, while Cocoa PEBBLES Coffee Creamer is perfect for anyone who wants to start their day the chocolatey way. Both creamers deliver a bowl’s worth of flavor in every sip!

These creamers are only available for a limited time, so PEBBLES fans should grab them before they return to the Stone Age.

About International Delight

International Delight® was launched in 1987 and was the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer on the market. There’s an art to the perfect cup, and we concoct a masterpiece of flavor fantasy every single time. We’re flavor crazy and black coffee just does not exist in our universe. Never has, never will. International Delight iced coffee and coffee creamers are available at grocery, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and food service outlets across the country. For more information, visit www.InternationalDelight.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world’s largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon ® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

About PEBBLES™

PEBBLES™ cereal is a timeless breakfast classic that families have enjoyed for 50 years. Launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera, PEBBLES™ cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character. One of the most revered cartoons of all time, “The Flintstones” aired on prime-time television from 1960 to 1966, and the characters have returned in countless specials and films. The cereal was named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone’s daughter Pebbles. For more information on PEBBLES™ cereal, visit postpebblescereal.com.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit https://www.postconsumerbrands.com/.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros./WarnerMedia Consumer Products, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements copyright and trademark Hanna-Barbera. (s21)