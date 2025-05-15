International Delight is Awakening Your Senses This Spring by Rolling Out New Cinnabon Iced Coffee Cans

Fans Will Have the Chance to Enter to Win a Limited-Edition International Delight Cinnabon® Alarm Clock So They Can Wake Up, Taste, and Smell the Newest Flavor



LOUISVILLE, Colo. — As the weather gets warmer and the days grow longer, International Delight is making waking up a whole lot sweeter with the launch of NEW Cinnabon® Iced Coffee cans. Created in partnership with the beloved bakery known around the globe for its ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls and iconic scent, International Delight Cinnabon® Iced Coffee cans offer the perfect combination of cinnamon and cream cheese frosting flavors in a convenient on-the-go can. This latest collaboration will be offered year-round as the newest addition to International Delight’s Iced Coffee suite of flavors.

To celebrate the launch, awaken your senses, and help you spring out of bed each morning, especially during the rainy months, the brand has created limited-edition International Delight Cinnabon® Alarm Clocks. These unique alarm clocks are fully functional, featuring a built-in refrigerator to keep your iced coffee cold and also come with an attached diffuser that emits an exclusive Cinnabon® scent any time your wake-up is needed. From April 29 through May 20, head to the Sweepstakes post on @indelight’s Instagram to enter for the chance to win cans of the newest flavor and one of these special-edition alarm clocks.*

“International Delight is known for our delicious and culture-driven collaborations, and the opportunity to partner with the iconic Cinnabon® brand was too sweet to pass up,” said Rebecca Grad, Director of Ready-to-Drink Coffee at Danone North America. “When strategizing how to unveil our newest flavor, we thought about how our core fans look for small moments of joy throughout their day and developed a specialty alarm clock to help them wake up with their senses! The alarm brings the sweet Cinnabon® taste and smell to life, launching during the spring season, which is synonymous with sensory experiences. We hope it adds even more delight to their mornings!”

International Delight Cinnabon® Iced Coffee cans have begun rolling out at select convenience, grocery and dollar stores nationwide in 15-ounce cans for a suggested retail price of $2.68. Use our store locator to find International Delight Iced Coffee near you: www.internationaldelight.com/where-to-buy

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited by law and outside U.S. Open to legal residents of the contiguous US/DC (excluding AK, CT, NJ, NV, HI, TN, and WI), who are 18+ & age of majority at entry. Ends 11:59:59 PM ET on May 20, 2025. To enter, follow @indelight on Instagram, like the Sweepstakes post, and comment using #idicspringwakeup; your account must be set to “public” setting. Odds of winning are based on the number of entries. For complete rules, visit internationaldelightsweepstakes.com.

About International Delight

Since 1987, International Delight® has been transforming cups of coffee into moments that foster joy, self-expression, and togetherness through one-of-a-kind, bold creamer flavors. The brand, which introduced the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer on the market, is on a mission to bring Flavor Nation flavors that deliver unparalleled delight in every drop and turn the room they leave for creamer into room to party. By uniting people with flavors that spark joy, International Delight brings people together over a cup of coffee, creating opportunities for connection, inclusion, and celebration. International Delight coffee creamers and iced coffees are available at grocery, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and food service outlets across the country. For more information, visit www.InternationalDelight.com .

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America’s mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp™ status, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america/

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985, Cinnabon is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, a variety of other baked goods and specialty drinks. As of September 29, 2024, there are more than 2,000 Cinnabon locations worldwide, primarily in high-traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers, and military establishments. Cinnabon is also a multi-channel licensor focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer-relevant occasions, whether on the go, in grocery stores, universities, at home or in the office. For more information, visit cinnabon.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.