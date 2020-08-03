International Delight Partners with Beloved Holiday Movie ELF

If anyone knows how best to spread holiday cheer, it’s Buddy the Elf™. That’s why International Delight is partnering with beloved holiday movie ELF to release a special edition line of coffee creamers that taste like they’re straight from Santa’s workshop.

These flavors, only available through the holiday season, include Frosted Sugar Cookie, Peppermint Mocha, and NEW Caramel Waffle Cookie – any of which will get you a spot on the nice list if you leave them out for Santa.