International Delight Zero Sugar Hitting Shelves This Month

International Delight is giving its sugar-free product offerings a new look and a new name: International Delight Zero Sugar. The lineup brings the party to your coffee cup with all the flavor you crave and zero grams of sugar!

Lowering sugar intake is a trend that’s here to stay—in fact, 74% of consumers try to limit sugar in their diet*. International Delight Zero Sugar is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy all flavor, zero sugar.

The sleek new packaging puts “Zero Sugar” front and center to help you find it more easily—and puts flavor front and center in your coffee!

International Delight Zero Sugar Coffee Creamers are available in fan-favorite flavors including French Vanilla, Caramel Macchiato and Hazelnut, plus limited-edition seasonal flavor Pumpkin Pie Spice.

International Delight’s Zero Sugar Coffee Creamers (MSRP $3.79) are available nationwide starting this month, while Zero Sugar Pumpkin Pie Spice can be found just for a limited time during the holiday season.