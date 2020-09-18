International Delight Zero Sugar Hitting Shelves This Month

International Delight is giving its sugar-free product offerings a new look and a new name: International Delight Zero Sugar. The lineup brings the party to your coffee cup with all the flavor you crave and zero grams of sugar!
- Lowering sugar intake is a trend that’s here to stay—in fact, 74% of consumers try to limit sugar in their diet*. International Delight Zero Sugar is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy all flavor, zero sugar.
- The sleek new packaging puts “Zero Sugar” front and center to help you find it more easily—and puts flavor front and center in your coffee!
- International Delight Zero Sugar Coffee Creamers are available in fan-favorite flavors including French Vanilla, Caramel Macchiato and Hazelnut, plus limited-edition seasonal flavor Pumpkin Pie Spice.
International Delight’s Zero Sugar Coffee Creamers (MSRP $3.79) are available nationwide starting this month, while Zero Sugar Pumpkin Pie Spice can be found just for a limited time during the holiday season.