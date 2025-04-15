Introducing Ivy’s Reserve Salted Farmhouse Butter, Exclusively Available in Select Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

Award-winning butter from the heart of the English countryside

Wyke Farms, a fourth-generation, internationally acclaimed producer of England’s finest Cheddar since 1861, is proud to introduce Ivy’s Reserve Salted Farmhouse Butter into the U.S., exclusively available in select Whole Foods Market stores from now through August. Crafted with fresh cream, this award-winning butter is made in Great Britain and gently churned to create a smooth, rich, and clean flavor profile. It is available in 8 oz blocks.

Ivy’s Reserve Salted Farmhouse Butter is round and indulgent, with just a pinch of salt to enhance its richness. This butter is perfect for toast and makes a special choice for baking, topping on vegetable dishes, and incorporating into recipes. It is based on a century-old, award-winning recipe created by Ivy Clothier, the namesake of Ivy’s Reserve Butter and matriarch of Wyke Farms. This family recipe, perfected by Ivy in the 1930s, continues to be used today.

Ivy’s Reserve Salted Farmhouse Butter is a deliciously creamy and environmentally conscious product made using 100% self-generated renewable energy generated on the farm. Ivy used to say, ‘If you look after nature, then it will look after you,’ and she held a deep respect for the environment and a love of the countryside. The special recipe yields a unique smoothness and clean finish using fresh cream, traditionally aged before being brined and gently churned.

Richard Clothier, Managing Director of Wyke Farms and Ivy’s grandson shared, “We’re excited to bring Ivy’s Reserve Salted Farmhouse Butter to the U.S., exclusively in Whole Foods Market. My Grandmother Ivy was a formidable woman known for her tireless hard work, community spirit, and warmth. A food technologist ahead of her time, Ivy laid the principles and standards by which we operate to this day. In her lifetime, Ivy rarely left the village in Somerset, let alone traveled on a plane, and now the butter that bears her name will be found in fridges and on tables all over the US. I think that would make her incredibly proud.”

“Wyke is also the largest AD independent energy generator in the UK; and we are a net positive producer of self-generated energy from AD and solar PV used in our operation. In addition to our own usage, the Wyke business supplies green gas to the local towns and villages,” adds Clothier.

Josh Rosen, Senior Brand Manager for FrieslandCampina US Consumer Dairy, the distributor of Ivy’s Reserve brand products in the U.S., shared, “We are thrilled to introduce the authentic taste of Ivy’s Reserve Salted Farmhouse Butter to Whole Foods Market butter lovers across America. Adding Ivy’s Butter to our portfolio of international products meets the growing demand from consumers seeking superior imported cheese and butter products.”

The care and craftsmanship Wyke Farms have poured into their legendary cheeses is mirrored in their butter production process for Ivy’s Reserve Salted Farmhouse Butter. Wyke Farms still matures its Cheddar in traditional wooden boxes, ensuring consistent temperatures and high quality. Never one to cut corners, the company continues to adhere to the same level of detail and dedication that Ivy and her family instilled. The result is an exceptional Cheddar: creamy, crumbly, and nutty, made the way it should be—with craft and respect. This same passion and commitment to quality is the secret to their wonderfully creamy butter, slowly churned with fresh cream.

Over the years, Wyke Farms has won countless awards, but what the company is most proud of is knowing that if Ivy were to taste their Cheddar or butter today, they’d recognize and celebrate the legacy they created.

About Wyke Farms

For over 160 years, Wyke Farms has been producing England’s finest Cheddar in the rolling hills of Somerset. Four generations of the Clothier family have dedicated themselves to making the highest quality dairy products, including Cheddar and butter, crafted to a secret family recipe passed down through the generations. Wyke Farms remains committed to sustainability, being one of Europe’s most eco-conscious food producers. The company utilizes self-generated renewable energy, recycles water, and works tirelessly to preserve the beautiful countryside they call home. To learn more, visit www.wykefarms.com.