Introducing the Voice of Milk: Powered by Dairy Farmers Across the Midwest

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, Dairy Business Association and Minnesota Milk Producers Association announced a new umbrella brand, the Voice of Milk, bringing together three dairy organizations working on federal policy as well as state policy throughout the Midwest.

“Although this is not a merger or acquisition, we’re able to align our strengths under this new umbrella brand,” Tim Trotter, Edge and DBA CEO, said. “Together, we have a stronger, more powerful voice, advocating on behalf of our dairy farmer members across all three organizations.”

As a multi-state collaboration of independent dairy organizations, the Voice of Milk is committed to amplifying the voice of dairy farmers — the voice of milk — throughout local communities, in Congress and within the dairy supply chain to ensure a prosperous future for dairy farm families and their allied businesses.

“We’re passionate about the dairy community and want to see our farm families and allied businesses succeed,” Lucas Sjostrom, Minnesota Milk Director, said. “That’s why it’s so important for us to advocate together for sensible, scientifically sound and sustainable policies and regulations at the local, state and federal levels.”

The Voice of Milk will be on display at World Dairy Expo in Madison Wis., October 1 through October 4. Stop by the trade show to learn more at Booth EH4014 -15.

The new umbrella brand represents member farms located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.voiceofmilk.com.

About Voice of Milk:

The Voice of Milk is a collaboration between Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, the Dairy Business Association and the Minnesota Milk Producers Association, working together to bring the voice of milk to communities, congress and consumers. With the strength of over 1,400+ dairy farmers and industry supporters, the Voice of Milk is a multi-state association speaking only on behalf of dairy farmers.