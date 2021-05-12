Introducing Vital Farms Breakfast Bars

Releasing this August, Breakfast Bars are warm, egg-based bars in four savory flavors that evoke feelings of nostalgia for classic and indulgent comfort foods. With 2 in 5 Americans now consuming breakfast at non-traditional times of day and 50% opting to enjoy multiple snacks a day instead of 3 standard meals, Breakfast Bars are a convenient way to enjoy breakfast on-the-go or as a high-protein snack.

Vital Farms, a Certified B. Corporation with a mission to bring ethical food to the table, Breakfast Bars (MSRP $3.99 / bar),are warm, egg-based bars that evoke nostalgic feelings for classic and indulgent comfort foods. The bars are a convenient option for breakfast on-the-go or ideal for high-protein snacking any time of day. Made with Vital Farms pasture-raised whole liquid eggs, pasture-raised cheese, humanely raised meat and vegetables with no added sugar, preservatives, coloring, flavoring or fillers, each 3 oz. Breakfast Bar is packed with 7-14 grams of protein and is under 200 calories per serving. Available beginning this August nationwide at Whole Foods and other retailers, breakfast bars come in four savory varieties: Uncured Bacon & Cheddar Cheese with Hashbrowns, Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese with a Pastry Crust, Sausage & Cheddar Cheese with a Cheese Crust and Southwest Fire Roasted Corn with Sweet Potato.