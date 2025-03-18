Irish Cheese Meets Fashion: Kerrygold Unveils ‘Cheese Pocket’ Jeans Collaboration

Feeling Lucky? Consumers can enter to win one of 500 free pairs of the limited-run denim made to

carry cheese snacks

EVANSTON, Ill. — Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, iconic Irish brands Kerrygold and Native Denims are announcing a new collab that solves the age-old mystery, what is that extra little pocket in jeans really for? The answer: these pockets were meant to carry gold (Kerrygold cheese snacks, that is).

According to Irish folklore, cheese was hidden in clothing to fend off mischievous faeries. Fortunately, your jeans have always been prepared for your snacking needs – and whether you’re superstitious or not, having a delicious snack at any time is always good luck.

Introducing the Kerrygold x Native Denims Cheese Pocket Jeans, a custom pair of jeans every Kerrygold enthusiast will want to add to their closet. The exclusive, limited-edition production has a designated pocket for cheese lovers to get their fix on the go. Kerrygold Cheese Snacks, available in a convenient and snackable format, fit perfectly into the smallest pocket of these bespoke Kerrygold x Native Denims jeans – or as we like to refer to it, the ‘cheese pocket.’

The thoughtfully crafted jeans feature an impressive list of custom details that brand fans will love: quality organic indigo denim, a Kerrygold branded leather back patch, a green “Kerrygold” back pocket tab, gold stitching, and a beautifully designed, embroidered cheese pocket featuring the Irish buttercups present in Kerrygold’s logo. These pockets are meant to carry gold – aka Kerrygold’s delicious cheese snacks made from the milk of grass-fed Irish cows – including the Dubliner Cheese Snacks, a distinctive aged cheese with a firm texture and a somewhat sweet, somewhat nutty finish and Aged Cheese Snacks, a cheese aged for 12 months so that it is rich and full-bodied with a smooth finish.

“Kerrygold cheese snacks were designed with superior snacking in mind, providing our community with the great taste of Kerrygold in a pocket-sized, pack,” said Kate Saul, Vice President, Marketing at Ornua Foods North America. “Now we’ve partnered with fellow Irish brand, Native Denims, to showcase how perfectly portable our cheese snacks can be – because once you’ve discovered the perfect cheese snack, you’ll want the perfect spot to have it with you wherever you go.”

The first of its kind collaboration is a new endeavor for Kerrygold, drawing inspiration from each brand’s commitment to high-quality, craftmanship, sustainable practices and Irish heritage because premium cheese deserves to be carried by premium jeans.

“We put a focus on the smallest pocket of our denim jeans, giving it an elevated design worthy of holding beloved Kerrygold cheese snacks,” said Dave Cesari, Managing Director at Native Denims. “We’re proud to partner with Kerrygold, a brand who like us, has put quality Irish goods on the map.”

The best part? Starting on March 19 at 1 PM ET / 12PM CST, brand lovers can enter for a chance to win a pair of Kerrygold x Native Denims jeans by visiting kerrygoldcheesepocket.com. Available in women’s and men’s sizes, this grate offer is available while supplies last. Don’t want to miss your chance? Fashionable cheese stans can visit kerrygoldcheesepocket.com now and sign up to receive a text message reminder when the offer is live.

To learn more about Kerrygold, visit Facebook (@KerrygoldUSA), Instagram (@kerrygoldusa), TikTok (@kerrygoldusa) or X (@KerrygoldUSA).

About Kerrygold USA

Kerrygold was established in 1962 as a premium brand, befitting the rich quality of grass-fed Irish milk. Kerrygold initially launched as a single product brand and is now regarded as Ireland’s most successful food brand sold in markets across the world.

Kerrygold dairy farmers are committed to the co-operative ideal; working together to produce only the very best grass-fed dairy products. Kerrygold cows graze freely on the fields of 14,000 small family farms; each one using unique dairy farming traditions passed down through generations of family. It is this grass-fed milk that delivers the rich tasting, higher quality dairy products that Kerrygold is famous for.

Recently surpassing one billion dollars in annual US sales, this achievement marks a significant milestone for the brand who has seen rapid growth over the past 12 months, including the acquisition of four million new consumers.

Today, consumers all over the world enjoy the unique taste of Irish grass-fed dairy. Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter is the number two butter brand in the US and Kerrygold Dubliner Irish Cheese is the number one specialty cheddar.

About Native Denims

Native Denims manufacture premium hand-made jeans in Ireland at the Chocolate Factory, Dublin. This came to fruition in 2018 as they perceived a void existed in the premium denim space for high quality, well-fitting sustainable fashion items manufactured using traditional methods on the island of Ireland.