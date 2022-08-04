Jar Joy Announces New Flavors Just in Time for the Holidays

Sanford, FL – Jar Joy announces the addition of four holiday flavors to its line of innovative desserts in jars. These new flavors are now available for purchase in time to stock shelves for the fall and winter holidays. Popular with customers looking for individually portioned, on-the-go desserts made with premium ingredients for authentic flavor, Jar Joy has introduced new Pumpkin Spice, Sugar Cookie, Peppermint Bark, and Tiramisu flavors.

For the fall holidays and every day, Jar Joy’s Pumpkin Spice has the potential to be a new customer favorite. The company packs this classic, sought-after flavor into a single-portion jar filled with speculoos cookie crust, creamy pumpkin cheesecake filling, and vanilla whipped topping. The arrival of this dessert calls to all fall lovers.

It is never too early to stock up for the winter, and Jar Joy’s Sugar Cookie, Tiramisu, and Peppermint Bark flavors are ideal for this holiday time. Sugar Cookie includes a sugar cookie crumble base, confetti cream cheese-buttercream filling, and a pink whipped topping. Tiramisu, perfectly paired with a warm cup of hot chocolate or coffee on winter days, includes an espresso ladyfinger crumble, mascarpone tiramisu filling, and is topped with a rich, dark chocolate sauce. Peppermint Bark, a classic holiday favorite, is made up of a brownie crumble, a joyful peppermint chocolate mousse, and whipped topping. Customers might just find their new holiday tradition with these ready-to-go desserts.

Jar Joy is an ideal choice for grocery store buyers in terms of convenience and profit. The pre-portioned desserts require no extra labor or assembly costs and can be kept frozen or refrigerated. For more information, visit www.jarjoy.com.

About Jar Joy

Jar Joy brings joy to the world, one delicious jar at a time, with innovative, individually-portioned, ready-to-eat desserts in a jar. Started in Florida in 2013, the concept has caught on rapidly with customers nationwide. To keep up with rapidly growing demand, Jar Joy expanded into a 60,000 sq ft industrial food production facility with SQF Level 2 Certification in Sanford, FL. Jar Joy’s products are easy to ship, store and display and are perfectly suited for supermarkets, grab & go convenience stores, coffee shops, airports and more. For more information, (407) 664-2147 or contact us at sales@jarjoy.com