Jeremy Travis, Vice President of Quality & Technical Services at Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. Receives IDFA’s 2022 Food Safety Leadership Award

International Dairy Foods Association Dairy February 2, 2022

WASHINGTON — Jeremy Travis, Vice President of Quality & Technical Services at Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. received the International Dairy Foods Association’s (IDFA) 2022 Food Safety Leadership Award during IDFA’s Dairy Forum today. The award, now in its sixth year, honors an individual, group or organization for demonstrating outstanding leadership directed at enhancing food safety within the dairy products industry.

“Jeremy Travis exemplifies food safety leadership for the Hilmar Cheese Company and across the dairy industry,” said John Allan, IDFA Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and International Standards. “His respect across the industry is evidenced by the many nominations he received from his peers at different dairy companies. Given his many years of engagement, commitment and passion in working with others from various companies, through IDFA’s committees, as well as other dairy organizations, IDFA is proud to present this year’s Food Safety Leadership Award to Mr. Travis.”

“Jeremy’s passion for continuous improvement has enhanced product quality and safety,” said David Ahlem, CEO & President, Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. “He has used his knowledge and expertise to improve food safety for the entire industry.”

“This honor represents the partnerships we continue to strengthen across the dairy industry, academia and the regulatory network, said Travis. “It also reflects progress of our Hilmar Cheese Company food safety, manufacturing and technical teams. Thank you for this recognition that the dairy industry works together to be the leader in food safety.”

Previous recipients of the award are Dairy Farmers of America (2021), Edith Wilkin, Staff Vice President and Fellow, Food Safety and Regulatory Compliance, for Leprino Foods (2020); The Ice Cream Club, Inc. (2019); Brian Kraus, Director of Food Safety and Regulatory Compliance, Wells Enterprises, Inc. (2018); and the Cornell University Dairy Foods Extension team (2017).

A call for nominations for the 2023 Food Safety Leadership Award will be released this summer. More information about the award can be found here.

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.3 million jobs that generate $41.6 billion in direct wages and $753 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent 90 percent of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.

