Jerome County gives Agropur Tax Exemption on $ 15.4M Expansion

JEROME — Milk production and processing are huge players in Jerome County’s economy.

County leaders say it’s critical to keep dairy processors here and encourage them to expand in the future. Additional investment will be essential for the community’s future financial well-being, especially given the Magic Valley’s overall lack of dairy processing capacity.

That’s part of the reason why the Jerome County Commission granted Agropur, one of the world’s largest dairy companies, a tax exemption Monday on the roughly $15.4 million the company spent this year on its Jerome cheese plant expansion and new equipment. The company invested roughly $30 million on expansion and equipment between 2018 and 2019.

