JOH Welcomes Newly Appointed Grocery, Frozen & Dairy Division VP, Mike Dauphin

Billerica, MA – JOH announced that Mike Dauphin has been promoted to Vice President of the Grocery, Frozen & Dairy (GF&D) Division.

Mike is a top-performing sales leader with 27 years of experience in the food industry. Mike joined JOH in 2012 as an Account Executive in the GF&D Division and was named Director of the Frozen & Dairy Division in 2017. Before JOH, he worked for a large, New England-based retailer and another sales and marketing agency. Since coming on board, Mike has proven to be a tremendous asset to JOH’s clients and customers, working tirelessly to grow their business.

As we continue to focus on servicing our clients’ and customers’ needs, we are also working to develop our next generation of leaders,” said Gerry Castignetti, EVP, Grocery, Frozen & Dairy Division. “This division has seen amazing results since its founding in 1956. It has expanded and attracted passionate and talented associates. Mike will undoubtedly do an outstanding job taking the reins of this leadership position. He has deep knowledge, a strong work ethic, the highest level of integrity, and an incredible passion for delivering solutions and results for our partners. Congratulations on this well-deserved promotion, Mike!”

Mike, his wife, Michelle, and son, Zachary, live in Somerset, MA. When he isn’t working, Mike is cheering on Zach at his high school cross-country or track meets or relaxing by a pool or beach. His email address is mdauphin@johare.com.



About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.