JUST Announces Groundbreaking Partnership With Post Holdings’ Michael Foods

SAN FRANCISCO & MINNETONKA, Minn.–JUST (Eat JUST, Inc.), a company that applies cutting-edge science and technology to create healthier, more sustainable food products, and Michael Foods, a subsidiary of Post Holdings and one of the largest processors of value-added eggs in the world, announced a groundbreaking new partnership today to bring the top-selling, plant-based JUST Egg to millions more consumers in the United States.

Under the arrangement, Michael Foods will be the exclusive manufacturer, supplier and distributor of JUST Egg to foodservice and food ingredient customers who are already familiar with their industry-leading egg brands such as Papetti’s®, Abbotsford Farms® and Davidson’s Safest Choice® and are in search of a unique, plant-based egg product.

“For over 100 years, the Michael Foods family of businesses have leveraged quality ingredients and cutting-edge processes to offer the finest products and solutions to their customers. This partnership adds an innovative new product to their impressive portfolio,” said Josh Tetrick, Co-Founder and CEO of JUST. “Our companies share a great deal in common. We’re fathers and brothers and sisters and mothers, all sharing a belief that the food we eat is one of the most important choices we make. Signing this partnership is one of the proudest moments in our company’s journey to build a better food system.”

“We are excited about this new partnership,” said Mark Westphal, President of Michael Foods. “Eggs will continue to be a nutritious and affordable staple in America’s diet, and JUST’s plant-based egg products offer a great complement to our value-added eggs by allowing customers to serve every consumer their preference. Working together, we are bringing innovation and options to the food industry.”

JUST Egg comes in two formats: a pourable liquid perfect for scrambles, omelets, quiches, stir-fries and a wide variety of baking applications; and a fluffy, pre-baked folded egg patty, ideal on top of toast or inside a breakfast sandwich. Its key ingredient is protein derived from mung beans, a legume that has been cultivated for thousands of years and is a dietary staple in Asia. The product is cholesterol-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, Kosher certified and is packed with as much protein as many other plant and animal proteins. Its ingredients use 98% less water, 86% less land and emit 93% less CO2 than conventional animal sources.

In its first full year of distribution, JUST launched with leading U.S. retailers and grocers such as Walmart, Kroger, Whole Foods, Safeway, Albertsons, Giant, Wegmans, Publix and online via Amazon and Fresh Direct among others. At a top five retailer, sales velocity has quadrupled since its debut, and in Grocery, velocity has grown 51% since December with large gains at top national chains. In addition, a growing number of quick-service restaurants and other foodservice destinations like college campuses, amusement parks, hospitals and corporate cafeterias have added JUST Egg to their menus.

About Eat JUST, Inc.

JUST (Eat JUST, Inc.) is on a mission to build a food system where everyone eats well. The company’s world-class team of scientists and researchers leverage a one-of-a-kind discovery platform for food ingredient innovation and Michelin starred chefs combine these discoveries with decades of culinary expertise to create delicious, accessible, healthier and more sustainable products. JUST has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies,” Entrepreneur’s “100 Brilliant Companies,” CNBC’s “Disruptor 50” and a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. The company’s flagship product JUST Egg was named among Popular Science’s “100 Greatest Innovations,” Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” and, most recently, folded JUST Egg won “Best New Frozen Product” at Expo West’s NEXTY Awards and Delicious Living’s “Best Bite Awards.” For more information, visit http://ju.st.

About Michael Foods, Inc.

Michael Foods, a subsidiary of Post Holdings, is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN. As a leader in foodservice and food ingredients, Michael Foods both produces and distributes an extensive portfolio of innovative egg and potato products along with a variety of specialty food offerings, including sausage, sausage gravy, macaroni and cheese and more. Our brands, Papetti’s®, Abbotsford Farms®, Simply Potatoes®, Owens® and Bob Evans®, are valued and recognized across the country. Through a series of business building platforms and a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network, Michael Foods also offers inspirational culinary and marketing solutions while delivering supply chain efficiencies and back-of-restaurant convenience and food safety. With manufacturing locations stretching from the northeast to the southwest, our company and employees are committed to supporting our communities and sustaining the farmland essential to our business. For more information, visit www.michaelfoods.com.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition food categories. Through its Post Consumer Brands business, Post is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category offering a broad portfolio including recognized brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles™, Great Grains® and Malt-O-Meal® bag cereal. Post also is a leader in the United Kingdom ready-to-eat cereal category with the iconic Weetabix® brand. As a leader in refrigerated foods, Post delivers innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to the foodservice channel and the retail refrigerated side dish category, offering side dishes and egg, sausage and cheese products through the Bob Evans®, Simply Potatoes®, Better’n Eggs® and Crystal Farms® brands. Post’s publicly-traded subsidiary BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category through its primary brands of Premier Protein®, Dymatize® and PowerBar®. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.