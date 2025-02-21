Just Egg Becomes America’s Most Reliable Egg

ALAMEDA, Calif.–As the Great American Egg Crisis leaves grocery store shelves empty and restaurants struggling to source eggs, Just Egg, the award-winning and category defining plant-based egg, is stepping in to fill the gaps in America’s egg supply chain. As bird flu drives up egg prices and limits supply, Just Egg is emerging as a mainstream choice for the 94% of Americans who eat eggs daily.

Just Egg is growing 5X faster this past month compared to the previous year.

Often the only egg on the shelf, Just Egg’s key ingredient, the mung bean, is not susceptible to bird flu and the inflationary pressures driving egg prices to record levels. After trying Just Egg for the first time, acclaimed chef José Andrés said, “It’s not every day you see something that blows your mind.”

Just Egg is cholesterol-free, Non-GMO, and the only egg in America to receive the industry-leading Clean Label Project Certification, which tests for purity, including heavy metals, pesticide residues, and plasticizers.

Just Egg by the numbers:

56% of Just Egg buyers return for a second purchase (or more), signaling a permanent shiftin egg-buying habits

Just Egg grew 5X faster this past month compared to the same period last year

91% of Just Egg consumers are neither vegan nor vegetarian

500 million+ eggs sold since launch

“Chicken eggs are harder to find, more expensive, and less reliable than ever before. Meanwhile, Just Egg is fully stocked and growing faster than any time in our history. Americans are shifting how they buy eggs, and we’re here to make sure they have an option that’s better for them and the planet,” said Joshua Tetrick, Co-Founder & CEO, Eat Just.

Data source: Spins (through 1/26)

Eat Just

Eat Just is the maker of Just Egg, the award-winning and category-creating plant-based egg. Available at Walmart, Target, Safeway, Kroger, and major retailers and restaurants nationwide, Just Egg has sold the equivalent of over 500 million+ eggs since its launch.