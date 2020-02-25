Kansas Senate Committee Endorses Raw Milk Labeling, Ad Reforms

Tim Carpenter, Topeka Capital-Journal Dairy February 25, 2020

The Kansas Senate’s agriculture committee rejected a proposal outlawing sale of raw milk in the state Thursday in favor of a bill altering regulation of advertising and labeling for unpasteurized goat or cow milk sold directly to consumers by farmers.

The Kansas Livestock Association and allies in the agriculture industry lobbied for a raw-milk ban or a state government mandate that containers of raw milk feature in gigantic type a warning about consuming dairy products that hadn’t been pasteurized.

The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee deleted a requirement in the bill that labels on raw milk containers had to declare milk in unpasteurized form was considered a health threat to pregnant women, the young and old, and folks with weak immune systems.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Topeka Capital-Journal

Related Articles

Dairy

Bill to Allow NC Raw Milk Sales Garners Opposition

May 1, 2019 Jon Hawley, Reflector

The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Directors discussed the measure, House Bill 103, at length in its latest meeting on Tuesday. The agency’s concerns may be moot for now, however, as one of H103’s sponsors said it faces too much opposition to pass this year. However, she stands by the measure and didn’t rule out pursuing it in the future.

Deli

Raw Milk is For You, French Cheese Makers Say

April 1, 2019 Reuters

French traditional cheese makers on Wednesday urged governments and lawmakers to protect raw milk cheese products as an increasing number of industrial cheeses made out of pasteurized milk hit markets worldwide.