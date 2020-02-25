Kansas Senate Committee Endorses Raw Milk Labeling, Ad Reforms

The Kansas Senate’s agriculture committee rejected a proposal outlawing sale of raw milk in the state Thursday in favor of a bill altering regulation of advertising and labeling for unpasteurized goat or cow milk sold directly to consumers by farmers.

The Kansas Livestock Association and allies in the agriculture industry lobbied for a raw-milk ban or a state government mandate that containers of raw milk feature in gigantic type a warning about consuming dairy products that hadn’t been pasteurized.

The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee deleted a requirement in the bill that labels on raw milk containers had to declare milk in unpasteurized form was considered a health threat to pregnant women, the young and old, and folks with weak immune systems.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Topeka Capital-Journal