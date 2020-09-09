Kemps Introduces Flavored Shelf-Stable, On-the-Go Canned Milk

MILWAUKEE — Kemps, a Minnesota-based dairy, is introducing a shelf-stable, on-the-go canned milk product available at Roundy’s Supermarkets at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market throughout the Milwaukee and Madison area. The new beverage, siips, offers delicious, indulgent and on-trend flavor combinations packed with protein that can be taken anywhere and enjoyed anytime.

“Consumers are evolving and demanding more innovative ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle, asking brands and products to meet them where they are,” said Rachel Kyllo, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Innovation for Dairy Farmers of America. “We created siips to help nourish kids, teens, adults and families wherever life might take them outside of the kitchen, without feeling like they have to sacrifice one of their staple refreshments.”

siips is available in four varieties and was developed alongside consumers through deep insight work with tweens and teens. Milk has been around since the beginning of time and this portable solution brings it out of the refrigerator, into the 21st century and into the hands of anyone, anywhere. siips retails for $1.49 per can.

Each siips flavor is low fat and made with 100% real milk. Every 8 oz can contains 8 grams of protein, is packed with vitamins A and D, and provides 25% of the recommended daily value of calcium. The line includes three indulgent flavors:

Caramel: with the sweet, silky taste of caramel in every sip, milk has never tasted so good and nutrition has never been so satisfying

Mocha : rich with a jolt of caffeine to help power anyone through their day, this flavor perfectly blends the sweetness of chocolate with the bold zest of coffee

Chocolate: an on-the-go twist to the classically delicious chocolate milk, this selection is the indulgent flavor no one will ever outgrow

Since 1914, Kemps has been serving fresh, quality, delicious products across the Midwest. For more information, please visit kemps.com and siipsmilk.com. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram and share your experience with siips with #siimplyperfect.

About Kemps

Since 1914, Kemps has been delighting families throughout the upper Midwest with wholesome and delicious dairy products. From our beginnings as a small creamery in Southeastern Minnesota, Kemps has extended its roots to include the manufacture and marketing of fresh milk, premium ice cream and frozen yogurt, frozen novelties, sour cream and cottage cheese through retail supermarkets and food service channels. Headquartered today in St. Paul, Minnesota, we operate six manufacturing facilities in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota and have over 1,200 employees. Kemps is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dairy Farmers of America. 100% of our profits go to dairy farmers and their families. For more, visit www.kemps.com.