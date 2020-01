This summer, St. Paul-based Kemps is closing its Southeast Rochester site, where 125 people work.

The announcement came late Tuesday afternoon. The milk plant, which occupies half of the Associated Milk Producers Inc.-owned facility at 700 1st Ave. SE, is scheduled to close on June 30.

Kemps employs 125 people at the AMPI facility, where they produce and package fluid milk, cream, half-and-half and other fluid dairy products.

