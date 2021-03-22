Kerrygold Owner Welcomes Lifting of Punitive US Tariffs

Ornua, owner of the Kerrygold brand, has just had a €50 million monkey lifted off its back.

In a dispute with Brussels over aircraft subsidies, the former Trump administration slapped about $7.5 billion (€6.28bn) worth of tariffs on a range of EU products in 2019, including 25 per cent tariffs on Kerrygold butter, Ornua’s flagship brand.

This is estimated to have cost Ornua about €50 million last year and led to a significant price hike in Kerrygold butter in the US where it is the second-biggest selling butter brand.

