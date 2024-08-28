Kerrygold’s New 1LB Butter Sticks are No. 1 Category Innovation in the Past Year

The beloved Irish dairy brand known for pure Irish grass-fed butter is making the flavor go that much further, one stick at a time.

EVANSTON, Ill. — Kerrygold, an international brand of Ornua, introduces a new format of pure Irish grass-fed butter: Salted and Unsalted 1LB Butter Sticks. Rolling onto store shelves across the U.S. now with four 4 oz. sticks per 16 oz. box, Kerrygold 1LB Butter Sticks are an all-purpose, all-natural butter, perfect for baking, cooking, or serving tableside with every meal. It’s the same butter consumers know and love, now available in a larger format. Because when it comes to butter, more is always better.

The brand’s rich and creamy line of butters are made with milk from Irish grass-fed cows and slow churned for a smooth finish. Free from artificial flavors or preservatives, the new 1LB butter sticks are made with milk rich in naturally occurring beta carotene, which is present in the lush green Irish grass that Kerrygold cows enjoy year-round. That gives Kerrygold butter its robust, natural, golden color and creamy texture.

“We’re doubling-down on the love our fans have for Kerrygold butter by doubling the number of sticks in these packs,” said Lauren Arffa, head of Innovation, Ornua Foods North America. “We know consumers have been craving a 16oz size butter from Kerrygold, and we’re thrilled to provide a solution for them with our 1LB sticks – the No. 1 category innovation this past year.”

The 1LB Salted and Unsalted Butter Sticks stay true to the Kerrygold tradition of producing flavorful, creamy, and all-natural dairy products, hailing straight from 14,000 small Irish family farms that provide premium-quality milk for Kerrygold products. Kerrygold farmers are members of local milk cooperatives, owned by the farmers themselves, and these co-ops help preserve family farming traditions that have been passed on for generations.

Visit kerrygoldusa.com/store-locator to find Kerrygold 1LB Butter Sticks near you. For a full list of Kerrygold products and more information, please visit kerrygoldusa.com.

About Kerrygold USA

Kerrygold was established in 1962 as a premium brand, befitting the rich quality of grass-fed Irish milk. Kerrygold initially launched as a single product brand and is now regarded as Ireland’s most successful food brand, reaching 1 billion in annual sales in 2019. Since its creation, Kerrygold has been synonymous with quality, and today, Kerrygold has a special place in the hearts of consumers all over the world.

Kerrygold dairy farmers are committed to the co-operative ideal; working together to produce only the very best grass-fed dairy products. Kerrygold cows graze freely on the fields of 14,000 small family farms; each one using unique dairy farming traditions passed down through generations of family. It is this grass-fed milk that delivers the rich tasting, higher quality dairy products that Kerrygold is famous for.

Today, consumers all over the world enjoy the unique taste of Irish grass-fed dairy. Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter is the number two butter brand in the USA and Kerrygold Dubliner Irish Cheese is the number one specialty cheese.