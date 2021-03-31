Knott’s Foods Expands its Offerings with Flavorful Dips

Paris, Tennessee — Known for its acclaimed pimento cheese and spreads, Knott’s Foods, Inc. is growing its brand with a line of flavorful dips, from mild to spicy and perfect for enhancing recipes and anytime enjoyment.

Offered in four flavors — Jalapeno Popper, Bacon Cheddar Ranch, Buffalo Chicken and Spicy Chicken Taco — the dips can be served hot or cold. They also add an extra kick to traditional dishes, such as macaroni and cheese, chicken wraps and tortillas. Recipe ideas may be found at knottsfoods.com/recipes.

“Knott’s signature homemade taste is in every product we create; because our dips are rich in flavor, they offer something special for every palate,” Josh Knott, president of Knott’s Food, Inc., said. “With our exciting new partnership with Walmart, Knott’s products will be available for purchase in thousands of locations across the country.”

Knott’s products are available in stores across the nation; they include not only variations of the iconic pimiento cheese and new dips but also chicken salad and pickled bologna and eggs.

A family-owned and operated business since 1947, Knotts Foods, Inc. began in the kitchen of Cedric and Mildred Knott in Paris, Tennessee. Currently, the third generation of the Knott family is at the helm, leading the West Tennessee team in the mission of exceeding customer expectations by providing the best product on the market. More information is available at knottsfoods.com, facebook.com/knottsfoods, instagram.com/knottsfoods or by contacting [email protected] or 731-642-1961.