Kreher Family Farms Announces Independent Verification of Regenerative Farming Practices

Clarence, NY & Eden, NY – Kreher Family Farms is pleased to announce they have received third party verification of their first regeneratively farmed crop. The farmland has been Regenerative Verified™ by Soil Regen, a farmer-led organization focused on helping producers identify and adopt sustainable farming practices, validating scientifically the positive impacts these practices have had on soil health and crop resilience.

This first crop, available later this month, consisting of zucchini and yellow squash, was grown in collaboration with W.D. Henry’s, with whom Krehers entered into a strategic alliance with in 2021.

“My grandfather and Dan Henry’s great-grandfather worked together to promote proper conservation of agricultural resources in Erie County, NY so that the communities in and around Buffalo could have an ample supply of safe and healthy food. Our team is building upon those values as we continue our regenerative journey,” said Michael Kreher, the partner in Kreher Family Farms responsible for crop operations and business development. “Our family farms and our team members share the values of caring for our land, each other on our team, and our communities. Regenerative farming is putting a name to the values that our team members live by every day. Working with third parties, we can identify ways we can continue to improve our farming practices as new research and new technologies become available”

Recent events have driven home the importance of a resilient food system. Consumer and customer interest in products which support regenerative farming practices continues to increase. A regenerative operation takes a holistic approach that looks to increase efficient use of energy, reduce waste, conserve natural resources, increase biodiversity, among other goals that tend to align with ESG initiatives.

About Kreher Family Farms

The Kreher family has been farming since 1924. Today, the third and fourth generation continues the family farming tradition along with over 300 team members, operating three family-owned egg farms, two fertilizer mills and growing over 5,000 acres of crops to serve customers throughout the Eastern U.S. The strategic alliance with W.D. Henry & Sons, Inc. in 2021 added fresh produce and eye-catching flowers to the farm’s product portfolio.

