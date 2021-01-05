Kreider Farms is first American Humane Certified Dairy East of Mississippi

MANHEIM, Pa. — Kreider Farms, Central Pennsylvania’s favorite producer of farm fresh milk, ice cream, premium eggs, and more, is proud to be the first dairy farm to be American Humane Certified™ on the East Coast.

Animal welfare has always been top-of-mind for the team at Kreider Farms and they know that consumers are looking for products they can purchase with confidence. In fact, consumer demand for humanely raised products has grown tremendously over the last two decades with ten of the nation’s top 12 grocery retailers carrying American Humane Certified™ products according to American Humane.

“We are pleased and proud to be the first dairy farm East of the Mississippi to achieve AHA animal welfare certification and we hope to be the first of many more to follow. This certification demonstrates our commitment to our animals and our customers,” says Ron Kreider, 3rd generation CEO and President.

The American Humane Certified™ program is the United States’ first and fastest-growing independent animal welfare program dedicated to the humane treatment of farm animals. Certified farms undergo stringent inspections from independent auditors and pass over 200 multi-pronged, science-based welfare standards developed in collaboration with, and regularly reviewed by, a Scientific Advisory Committee.

“American Humane is thrilled by the dedication to excellent animal welfare protocols and practices that the fine folks at Kreider Farms exhibit,” said Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “As the first dairy on the East Coast to become American Humane Certified™, Kreider Farms is a shining example for other dairy farmers in the region.”

Kreider Farms officially became American Humane Certified™ for their dairy farm in November 2020, although their cage free hen laying operation, under the brand Noah’s Pride, has been certified American Humane since 2016.

About Kreider Farms

Though family-owned since Christian Hershey settled in Manheim in the early 1700s, Noah and Mary (Hershey) Kreider officially started Kreider Farms in 1935 with 102 acres of land, a dozen dairy cows, and 200 chickens. Now under the leadership of third-generation CEO Ron Kreider, the farm is still family-owned, but has expanded to over 3,000 acres and 450 employees. To learn more, visit https://www.kreiderfarms.com.