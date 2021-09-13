Lactalis Canada Introduces Astro PROTEIN & FIBRE Yogourt

TORONTO – As Canadians head into one of the busiest times of year, they have to be smart about what they add to their plate. Especially when it comes to their food. Lactalis Canada is pleased to introduce Astro PROTEIN & FIBRE Yogourt – a new nutrient-packed yogourt that combines the goodness of protein and fibre to make it easier for Canadians to maintain a healthy, balanced diet.

“Having crafted 100% natural yogourt for Canadians for more than three decades, Astro leaned on its expertise to develop this exciting new entry into the Functional Yogourt category,” said Burhan Khan, National Marketing Director, Cultured Division, Lactalis Canada. “Bringing together 14 grams of protein and 4 grams of fibre, Astro PROTEIN & FIBRE will be a creamy, delicious addition to the nutritious, balanced diets of Canadians who want to eat and live healthier.”

According to Health Canada, most Canadians are only getting about half their recommended daily fibre intake, which is 28 grams for women and men. Certified by the Canadian Digestive Health Foundation (CDHF), Astro PROTEIN & FIBRE Yogourt can deliver 15% of daily fibre requirements with just one serving, thanks to ingredients like oats and inulin – which are high in fibre and protein as well as other important vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Each serving is packed with 14 grams of protein, a key nutrient that helps the body build antibodies, strong muscles and repair body tissues.

“We’re very proud to welcome a new CDHF Certified product to the family with Lactalis Canada’s new Astro PROTEIN & FIBRE Yogourt products,” says Kelsey Cheyne, Executive Director, Canadian Digestive Health Foundation. “Collaborating with Lactalis supports our mission in empowering Canadians to manage their digestive health with confidence and optimism.”

Astro PROTEIN & FIBRE Yogourt is made with oat flour, a popular ingredient and part of a balanced diet. Adding oat flour allows for a smooth texture, versus other yogourts with grains that also contain fibre, to complement the creamy, 100% Canadian dairy used in their yogourts.

Made with simple ingredients and no artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives, Astro PROTEIN & FIBRE Yogourt is available now at major grocery retailers across Canada in four varieties: Blueberry with a Touch of Honey and Oats, Pineapple with Oats, Plain with a Touch of Honey and Oats, and Vanilla Flavour with Oats.

To find out more about the new Astro PROTEIN & FIBRE Yogourt, visit astro.ca/products/astro-protein-fibre/ or join the conversation on social using #AstroProteinFibre.

About Lactalis Canada Inc.

With 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada (formerly Parmalat Canada) is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. The company directly employs 4,000 Canadians, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide essential services to Lactalis Canada’s more than 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities. The company’s iconic brands include Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P’tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, siggi’s, Stonyfield, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Galbani, and Président. Lactalis Canada is a subsidiary of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy group, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca.