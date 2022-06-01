Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Smithfield Foods Commemorates 20 Years of Sustainability Leadership in New Report

Smithfield Foods, Inc. Meat & Poultry May 19, 2022

Smithfield Foods published its 2021 Sustainability Impact Report, the company’s 20th, outlining its holistic approach to responsible food production and efforts to produce Good Food, do Good Work and be Good Stewards of its animals and the environment. In addition to reporting on progress toward goals and targets across seven key pillars, the report commemorates 20 years of industry sustainability leadership and milestones focused on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).