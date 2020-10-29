Lactalis Offers Hundreds of Dollars For New Hires at its Nampa Cheese Factory

Lactalis American Group is hiring, and the company wants to give new hires at its Nampa cheese factory a $500 bonus.

Lactalis is spending $1.7 million on an expansion that will bring 75 new jobs to the cheese factory.

The company has 45 positions in Nampa posted on its jobs website, at https://bit.ly/36s9oGL. There’s everything from packaging mozzarella and string cheese to serving as a production planner or production manager to driving a forklift or working as a foreman.

