February is Lactose Intolerance Awareness month and Kreider Farms’ lactose free milk and ice cream are the perfect treat to celebrate!

What is Lactose Intolerance?

Lactose Intolerance affects more than 65% of the human population with more than 50 million people claiming some form of lactose intolerance in the United States. An intolerance to lactose is characterized by the inability to digest the lactose sugar which is found in milk and dairy products resulting in a range of stomach pains or discomfort.

While most people with a lactose intolerance may choose to opt for non-dairy options on the shelf, there are real dairy options out there that allow you to enjoy all the benefits of real dairy products without the discomfort!

Do you actually know what ingredients are in all those other dairy imitators and alternatives? The answers may surprise you with a long list of additives and preservatives which you often can’t even pronounce let along begin to understand. These alternatives and imitators rely on these added ingredients and synthetic nutrients to compete with milk’s package of nutrition, au natural. Only real dairy products made with cow’s milk are a good source of all 9 essential nutrients including calcium, potassium and vitamin D.