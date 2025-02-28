Lakeview Farms and Noosa Yoghurt Merge to Create Novus Foods

CINCINNATI — Lakeview Farms, a portfolio company of CapVest Partners LLP (“CapVest”), today announced the successful completion of its merger with noosa Holdings, Inc. The combined businesses will operate as a new company, Novus Foods, a name that reflects the company’s bold vision to become the leading consumer packaged goods company for the refrigerated perimeter of the grocery store.

The merger, first announced on Nov. 12, 2024, was finalized following the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. noosa yoghurt will operate as a stand-alone division of Novus Foods.

“We are thrilled to join the noosa yoghurt business with Lakeview Farms as we create Novus Foods,” said Tom Davis, CEO of Lakeview Farms. “This represents a huge opportunity for both businesses to leverage their strengths and innovate within the growing yogurt category and beyond. Novus Foods will embody the companies’ combined expertise and passion for delivering high-quality, innovative fresh foods to consumers.”

Novus Foods is well-positioned to drive category growth and retail success. The company’s products are available at major retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Albertson’s, Publix and more. The rebrand to Novus Foods will be completed in the second half of 2025.

noosa is known for its premium whole-milk, Australian-style, high-quality yoghurt products, celebrated for their rich, creamy texture and unique flavors. The merger includes noosa’s outstanding portfolio of products, a talented team with deep yogurt expertise, and a state-of-the-art production facility in Bellvue, Colorado. Approximately 240 current noosa team members have joined Novus Foods as a result of the merger.

“We are excited to join Lakeview Farms, a company that shares our deep commitment to quality and a passion for the refrigerated snacking space,” said Paula Benedetto, noosa SVP / General Manager. “Together as Novus Foods, we have a stronger platform to continue growing and delivering exceptional products to our customers and consumers.”

Citi, Truist, and TD Securities served as joint lead arrangers in the financing for the merger. Citi acted as lead financial advisor to Lakeview Farms, with Truist and TD Securities also advising the company. The terms of the merger were not disclosed.

About Novus Foods

Novus Foods brings together Lakeview Farms and noosa Holdings, Inc. under a single, bold identity, aiming to become the leading consumer packaged goods company for the refrigerated perimeter of the grocery store. Novus Foods is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative fresh foods that delight consumers. The company leverages noosa’s expertise in premium whole-milk, Australian-style yoghurt alongside Lakeview Farms’ diverse portfolio of refrigerated desserts, dips, salsa, hummus and specialty products. The combined product offerings include popular brands such as Fresh Cravings, La Mexicana, Señor Rico and Salads of the Sea.

About noosa yoghurt

noosa yoghurt is the proud maker of delicious, smooth, and creamy yoghurt – made with the finest ingredients, such as whole milk, real fruit, and wildflower honey. noosa’s full product line includes yoghurts in a variety of flavors and sizes. All of noosa’s full-on tasty yoghurts begin with the freshest whole milk. For more information, please visit www.noosayoghurt.com or follow on Instagram @noosayoghurt and Facebook @noosayoghurt.