Land O’Lakes Erases American Indian “Butter Maiden” From Packaging

As it approaches its 100th anniversary, Lands O’Lakes is marking the occasion with a new look. Namely, it’s kicking the American Indian maiden off the butter box holding its signature product.

Land O’Lakes butter has been encased in packaging bearing the logo of a “butter maiden” since 1928. The American Indian woman depicted had a feather in her hair and was kneeling, holding up a container of butter in her hands.

The logo had long been criticized as racist and stereotypical, with North Dakota Rep. Ruth Buffalo telling the Grand Forks Tribune the image goes “hand-in-hand with human and sex trafficking of our women and girls.”

