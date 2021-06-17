Laura Chenel Awarded “Yogurt of the Year” Honors at 2021 Mindful Awards Program

The 2021 Mindful Awards Program announced today that Laura Chenel, trailblazers of goat milk products using local milk from family-owned farms, has been selected as the “Yogurt of the Year” winner for its Probiotic Goat Milk Yogurt. The Mindful Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods.

Exceptionally fresh with a pleasantly mild flavor and a smooth, creamy texture, Laura Chenel Probiotic Goat Milk Yogurt is crafted in small batches at its LEED Gold-certified sustainable creamery in Sonoma, Calif. The freshest milk from pastured goats at family-owned farms in the American West contributes to the unique tangy flavor of Laura Chenel Probiotic Goat Milk Yogurt. Laura Chenel Probiotic Goat Milk Yogurt is also packed with live and active cultures, with a guaranteed 1 Billion+ BB-12 Probiotics per serving, and it comes in sustainable snack-size and family size glass jars.

“Studies show BB-12 is a Probiotic powerhouse, both supporting the immune and digestive systems and promoting gastrointestinal health,” said Manon Servouse, Director of Marketing, Laura Chenel. “The easier digestibility of our fresh, naturally delicious goat milk, combined with BB-12, makes our yogurt better for gut health and its mild delicious flavor can be enjoyed by the whole family. We are honored to receive the 2021 Mindful Award for Best Yogurt of the Year!”

The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious companies and products that do what’s right for people and the planet. Recognizing the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious products. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, ranging from brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste and transparency.

“Since 1979, Laura Chenel has been producing award-wining artisan goat cheese products, supporting local family-owned farms and delivering on its commitment to sustainability,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “We are proud to celebrate their success as this year’s honoree for Yogurt of the Year.”

Laura Chenel Probiotic Goat Milk Yogurt Plain — Available in snack-size 4.75-ounce glass jars with gold foil lids or family-size 23-ounce glass jars (re-sealable lid). The fresh, mildly tangy flavor of Plain adds a subtle acidity (as well as probiotics and protein) to any smoothie. Add berries and granola for a family-friendly treat or use it as a substitute for sour cream or crème fraîche in sauces and dips.

Laura Chenel Probiotic Goat Milk Yogurt Vanilla — Available in 4.75-ounce glass jars with gold foil lids ideal for a morning energy boost, a healthy lunch component or an afternoon pick-me-up. Winner of 2nd Place at the 2020 World Cheese Championship and Best in Class at the 2019 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest.

Laura Chenel Probiotic Goat Milk Yogurt (4.75 oz. MSRP $2.49; 23 oz. MSRP $6.99) is available at natural and specialty food retailers throughout California, Portland, OR., and online. Go to the Where to Buy page (https://laurachenel.com/where-to-buy) for a store locator or to order online. Find recipes and serving ideas at LauraChenel.com.

Goat Yogurt for Better Health

Naturally rich in A2 protein, goat milk yogurt is an alternative to cow’s milk yogurt for lactose-intolerant people or those seeking a dairy-based yogurt with better digestibility due to the smaller fat molecules and different milk proteins in goat milk. Laura Chenel Probiotic Goat Milk Yogurt has the added benefit of:

1 billion probiotics per serving from BB12®, which studies have shown support the body’s immune and digestive systems and promote gastrointestinal health;

no preservatives, artificial colors or flavorings;

seasonal fluctuation in texture and consistency is normal and prove it’s made from the extremely fresh milk of pastured goats. In summer, the yogurt is lighter and thinner while in winter, its texture is thicker and richer.

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. The Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage and Snacks. Mindful Awards goal is to further expand recognition of mindful companies. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.

About Laura Chenel

Laura Chenel ushered in a new chapter in American cheese in 1979 when she started making farmstead goat cheese with milk from her goats and techniques she learned in France.

Today, Laura Chenel still embodies its founding namesake’s trailblazing spirit as a leading producer of fresh and aged goat cheeses, and goat yogurts crafted with fresh goat milk from family-owned farms in California, Oregon, Nevada and Idaho. Located in the heart of Sonoma County, Laura Chenel is the first U.S. creamery to be awarded LEED Gold certification, and its commitment to sustainable practices, including solar energy and recycling, helps preserve the terroir for generations to come.

For more information, visit LauraChenel.com or follow on Instagram or Facebook @LauraChenel.