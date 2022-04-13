Leaders from Dairy and Technology Industries to Connect at Inaugural DairyTech Conference

WASHINGTON — Dairy business and technology executives from around the world will convene at the inaugural DairyTech conference in Austin, Texas, next month to forge new relationships and explore the technological trends that will shape the future of the food and beverage sector.

DairyTech, a new conference presented by the International Dairy Foods Association and Dairy.com, will take place May 18-19 at the Austin Marriott Downtown. The two-day conference will present a mix of keynotes, panel discussions, networking sessions, and evening receptions for senior executives and experts in technology, innovation, data, and cybersecurity. The conference programming will draw concepts from around the world and showcase research, expertise, and technology that can inspire solutions to drive innovation and profit. Sessions will focus on digital transformation across the dairy supply chain, cybersecurity, e-commerce, and sustainability and the circular economy.

Members of the press who are interested in attending the event must RSVP to Andrew Jerome, at ajerome@idfa.org. Learn more about the event at www.dairytechconference.com.

——

WHAT:

DairyTech—Where Dairy + Tech Connect

WHERE:

Austin Marriott Downtown

304 East Cesar Chavez Street

Austin, Texas 78701

WHEN:

May 18-19, 2022

CONFIRMED SPEAKERS:

Steve Alexander, President and CEO, Association of Plastic Recyclers

Brent Bell, Vice President, Recycling, Waste Management

Grant Cupps, Vice President, Technology and Risk Management Solutions, EverAg

Lindsay Datlow, Senior Strategist & Market Innovation Team Lead, AgTech and Consumer Goods, SAS

Maxwell Dawes, Director of Network Optimization and Dairy Procurement, Danone

CJ Dietzman, Managing Director and Cyber Security Marketplace Leader, Marsh

Jenny Drake, Vice President of Business Technology, Grande Cheese Company

Michael Dykes, D.V.M., President and CEO, International Dairy Foods Association

Justin Greis, Partner, McKinsey & Company

David Hardiman-Evans, Senior Vice President – North America, Ocado Solutions

Jeff Hurley, Chief Information Officer, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

Curt Jacobsen, Partner, McKinsey & Company

Evan Kinser, Vice President of Fluid Milk Operations, Select Milk Producers, Inc.

Nick Kosturos, Engagement Manager and Cyber Expert, McKinsey & Company

Jordan Kraft-Lambert, Vice President of Business Development, VAS

Deron McElroy, Chief of Cybersecurity Services for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Region VI

Charles Selom Quist, Associate Partner, McKinsey & Company

Chirag Pandya, Partner, McKinsey & Company

Jason Pelz, Vice President of Sustainability, U.S., Canada, Central America & the Caribbean, Tetra Pak

Richard Scheitler, Chief Information Officer, Darigold

Scott Sexton, CEO, Dairy.com by EverAg

