Leadership Elected by American Dairy Association North East, Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Boards of Directors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Audrey Donahoe of Clayville, N.Y., was re-elected to serve a second year as president of American Dairy Association North East, and Jeff Raney of Adamsville, Pa., was re-elected as chairman of Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program, for the fifth year, at the associations’ annual board meeting on March 30, 2022.

Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program is managed by ADA North East, and Raney will continue to serve as Donahoe’s first vice president.

“Dairy checkoff was initiated by farmers and is directed by farmers who represent all dairy farms,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “Our checkoff leadership remains committed to actively reaching consumers with progressive, quality programing to grow sales and confidence in dairy.”

“I’m excited to continue what we started in my first year as president,” said Donahoe. “We’re reestablishing the importance of dairy in people’s minds and diets through creative virtual education programs and retail marketing, just to name a few.”

A long-time dairy promotion advocate, Donahoe has served as an ADA North East board member for 21 years. She also serves as chair of the National Dairy Council that is funded by national dairy checkoff to provide science-based research and education about the nutrition and health benefits that dairy foods provide.

Raney has served the Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program for 13 years. As First Vice President for ADA North East, he will continue to work closely with Donahoe to execute checkoff programs for the benefit of the entire six-state region.

Raney added, “Now that consumers – especially Gen Z – are so tuned in to responsibly and sustainably produced foods and products, it’s become a real priority to share dairy farmers’ commitment to environmental responsibility.”

Five board members voluntarily stepped down from the board in order to accommodate the 30-member limit, voted on by the board members when American Dairy Association and Dairy Council consolidated with Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association in 2016.

Together, they have dedicated 65 years of service to dairy checkoff. They are: Jerrel Heatwole of Greenwood, Del., 27 years; Kelli Morgan of Union Springs, N.Y., seven years; Peggy Murray of Copenhagen, N.Y., 10 years; Sandy Stauffer, Nicholville, N.Y., 18 years; and Cyndy Van Lieshout of Albion, N.Y., three years.

“We thank these dairy farmers for helping to guide dairy checkoff in the Northeast in thoughtful, practical and innovative ways to drive demand and sales of milk and dairy foods in the marketplace,” said Naczi. “Their insight and dedication to the dairy industry and dairy promotion has proven invaluable over the years and their leadership will be greatly missed.”

American Dairy Association North East Officers:

President – Audrey Donahoe, Clayville, N.Y.

First Vice President – Jeff Raney, Adamsville, N.Y.

Second Vice President – Kris Brock, Schaghticoke, N.Y.

Secretary – Barb Hanselmen, Bloomville, N.Y.

Treasurer – Dina Zug, Mifflintown, Pa.

ADA North East Executive Committee

George Andrew, Newark, N.Y.

Skip Hardie, Groton, N.Y.

Marilyn Hershey, Cochranville, Pa.

Tim Kurtz, Elverson, Pa.

Lolly Lesher, Bernville, Pa.

Elaine Noble, Gillett, Pa.

Eric Zuber, Byron, N.Y.

Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Officers:

Chair – Jeff Raney, Adamsville, Pa.

First Vice Chair – Louie Diamond, Masontown, Pa.

Second Vice Chair – Bruce Bartley, Cogan Station, Pa.

Secretary – Marie Canon, West Middlesex, Pa.

Assistant Secretary – Elaine Noble, Gillett, Pa.

Treasurer – Lolly Lesher, Bernville, Pa.

Assistant Treasurer – Rita Kennedy, Valencia, Pa.

Finance and Audit Committee – Zane Garber, Chambersburg, Pa., and Doug Harbach, Loganton, Pa.

Representatives to the ADA North East board – Jeff Raney, Louie Diamond and Lolly Lesher

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.