Leprino Foods’ Acquisition of Lactojara Indústria e Comércio de Laticínios

Leprino Foods executed the acquisition of 100% stake in Lactojara Indústria e Comércio de Laticínios.

Leprino Foods Company provides dairy products. The Company offers cheese, dairy ingredients, and nutrition products. Leprino Foods serves customers in the United States.

Laticinios Damatta Industria e Comercio Ltda was founded in 2000. The company’s line of business includes manufacturing natural cheese, processed cheese, cheese foods, cheese spreads, and cheese analogs.

