Leprino Foods and Fooditive Group Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize Non-Animal Casein Worldwide

Leprino Foods will have exclusive worldwide rights to produce non-animal casein manufactured using Fooditive’s proprietary precision fermentation platform

Colorado, USA, and Rotterdam, Netherlands – Leprino Foods Company, the world’s largest mozzarella cheese manufacturer, and Fooditive Group, pioneering plant-based ingredient innovators and leading fermentation specialists, are thrilled to announce a transformative global partnership. This agreement marks a significant step towards a sustainable food future with the commercialization of Fooditive’s revolutionary non-animal casein protein.

Under the terms of the long-term licensing partnership, Leprino Foods will have exclusive worldwide rights to produce non-animal casein manufactured using Fooditive’s proprietary precision fermentation platform. Additionally, Leprino Foods will have exclusive worldwide rights to market and distribute for use in cheese and a non-exclusive worldwide license to market and distribute for all other food applications, reinforcing the commitment of both companies to drive innovation and sustainability in the food industry.

Fooditive’s fermentation-derived non-animal casein offers a groundbreaking new product line that promises to transform the food industry. This innovative protein mimics the functionalities and taste of traditional animal-derived casein, providing a sustainable and accessible alternative that meets the demands of both the food industry and consumers. Fooditive’s non-animal casein delivers the same taste, texture, and promise of cow-derived casein.

The versatility of Fooditive’s casein makes it suitable for use in any application where animal casein is typically utilized, including cheese, beverages, yogurts, desserts, coffee creamers, snack bars, sports nutrition products, and more. Together, Leprino Foods and Fooditive Group are poised to introduce this revolutionary casein to the industry in innovative and forward-thinking ways.

Moayad Abushokhedim, the CEO of Fooditive Group, commented:

​“We are beyond excited to partner with Leprino Foods in bringing our revolutionary non-animal casein to the global market. This collaboration not only underscores our commitment to sustainability and showcases the incredible potential of our precision fermentation technology but also our commitment to partnerships. By offering high-quality, environmentally friendly proteins, we are paving the way for a more sustainable future and delivering innovative, plant-based alternatives that meet the evolving demands of consumers. Together with Leprino Foods, we are set to transform the food industry and make a lasting impact on the planet.”

Mike Durkin, President, Leprino Foods Company, commented:

​“This agreement with Fooditive highlights our ability to innovate and adapt swiftly to emerging trends and technologies. By incorporating precision fermentation alongside our conventional dairy production, we will explore how this non-animal casein derived from fermentation will add to our product portfolio. This innovation not only can enhance our range, but also holds the promise of reducing the environmental footprint across the supply chain, all while maintaining the highest standards of product functionality, quality, taste and texture.”

About Fooditive Group

​Based in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and established in 2018, Fooditive is a frontrunner in leveraging fermentation technology to develop healthy, sustainable, and ethical plant-based food and beverage ingredients. Its flagship innovations include non-animal vegan casein, bee-free honey, and a keto-fructose sweetener derived from the side-streams of fruit processing. Fooditive’s mission is to revolutionize and redefine the food production landscape to achieve a healthier planet, improved nutrition, and a brighter tomorrow – all in a way that is affordable and accessible to everybody. Fooditive is committed to harnessing the power of collaboration through partnerships with leading food companies worldwide, reflecting its core belief that progress is best driven through co-operation. For more information, please visit www.fooditivegroup.com .