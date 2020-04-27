Leprino Foods Shuts Down Fort Morgan Plant Amid “High Number” of Coronavirus Cases

SHELLY BRADBURY, The Denver Post Dairy April 27, 2020

Leprino Foods shut down its Fort Morgan cheese plant Sunday after a “high number” of employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including asymptomatic workers.

The cheese plant will remain closed for at least five days so all employees can be tested and the facility can be cleaned, director of communications Kim DeVigil said in a statement Saturday.

About 350 people work at the cheese factory; DeVigil declined to say Sunday how many had tested positive for COVID-19, citing ongoing testing. Testing began April 19 and continued throughout the week, she said. Those employees who have not been tested were to do so on Sunday, DeVigil said, with the goal of testing all plant employees by Monday.

