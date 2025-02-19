Lifeway Farmer Cheese Expanding Footprint and Entering 1,400 Albertsons Stores Across the U.S.

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products, announced the distribution of its Farmer Cheese to 1,400 Albertsons stores across the U.S. This marks a significant step forward in the company’s mission to introduce the product to new audiences.

Lifeway Farmer Cheese is a premium cultured soft cheese made with Lifeway Foods’ small batch, artisanal recipe. It has a flavor and texture similar to blended cottage cheese, spreads like cream cheese, and has the added benefits of protein and probiotics. It’s made with 12 live and active probiotics, 15g of protein per serving, bioavailable nutrients, and is high in calcium. Plus, it’s up to 99% lactose-free, gluten-free, and contains no added salt, making it lower in sodium than many cottage cheese varieties.

“Demand for high protein and probiotic foods is soaring, and we are thrilled to expand distribution of our probiotic Farmer Cheese through this partnership with Albertsons,” said Lifeway President and CEO Julie Smolyansky. “Farmer Cheese is one of our cult favorite products that we’ve offered since Lifeway’s inception, and it only continues to grow in popularity thanks to its delicious flavor and incredible benefits. We’ve seen increased interest thanks to popular social posts from amazing farmer cheese advocates like Bethenny Frankel and viral recipes using blended cottage cheese. Farmer cheese saves a step for everyone seeking an elevated cottage cheese upgrade with a smooth consistency, bioavailable protein and probiotic benefits.”

A highly sought-after favorite in many specialty stores, Lifeway Farmer Cheese has been a staple since its introduction. Like the brand’s well-known kefir, Lifeway Farmer Cheese has seen increased interest from consumers and major retailers in recent years. The product is now shipping and hitting Albertsons shelves now.

For more information about Lifeway or to locate it in a store near you, visit http://lifewayfoods.com.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com .

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of November 30, 2024, the Company operated 2,273 retail food and drug stores with 1,732 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2023, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $350 million in food and financial support, including more than $35 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

