London-based Dessert Company Pots & Co Brings Michelin-quality Desserts To Grocery Store Aisles

LONDON — Pots & Co, the London-based premium dessert company known for its exceptional handmade desserts, is expanding its reach in the U.S. and is now available in three Kroger banner stores — Ralphs, Smith’s, and King Soopers — throughout Arizona, Southern California, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, and New Mexico. Pots & Co’s expansion throughout the West Coast and Rocky Mountain region comes on the heels of a recent $20m investment by 301 INC, the venture capital arm of General Mills, marking its first investment in a U.K. company.

The decadent desserts are made with clean ingredients, including sustainable Colombian cocoa sourced by Founder of Pots & Co and U.K. chef himself, Julian Dyer. All of Pots & Co’s desserts are developed by Michelin star chefs and handcrafted in London before being baked in ceramic pots from Spain. Julian and his team found that baking the desserts in these pots ensures they are baked evenly and gives the final product a depth of flavor and texture that is unparalleled by any other dessert within the store-bought dessert category. Additionally, the cute ceramic pots are table-ready and reusable throughout the home and garden in various fun and unique ways.

“Pots & Co’s products challenge the status quo of lackluster grocery store food options. Consumers have been forced to accept uninspired, mass-produced and additive-filled products, but I’m on a mission to prove that this doesn’t have to be the case,” says Julian Dyer. “With this launch, I want to show dessert lovers that they can buy Michelin quality food from the grocery store. I’ve sourced the finest ingredients across the globe and look forward to sharing our passion for exceptional handmade desserts.”

Three Pots & Co flavors are currently available in the refrigerator aisle in the grocery stores: Chocolate Fudge Lava Cake, Salted Caramel & Chocolate Pot de Crème, and Lemon Cheesecake. Each flavor is made with the finest quality ingredients, with absolutely nothing artificial added.

Chocolate Fudge Lava Cake : Luxurious chocolate cake with a molten fudge center, handmade with single origin Colombian chocolate.

Salted Caramel & Chocolate Pot de Crème : Handmade with heavy cream, sea salt, and the finest single origin cacao, grown on farms in Colombia.

Lemon Cheesecake : Layered with a zesty lemon curd and topped with a handmade crunchy cookie crumble.

To learn more about the company and find availability near you, please visit online.

About Pots & Co

Pots & Co is obsessed with food. Our pots are handmade by chefs, with the finest quality ingredients including single estate Colombian ‘fino de aroma’ chocolate (the top 8% of chocolate in the world), Cornish sea salt and always fresh lemon juice, unlike most. We have a policy of no nasties – that means nothing artificial and no preservatives. Our desserts are sold in the same table-ready, reusable ceramic pots that they are baked in. The company, established in 2012, is on a mission to rescue people from bland, uninspiring mass-market food one product at a time.

The UK-based culinary team is raising the bar in the prepared foods segment by completely reinventing it for discerning foodies who crave more memorable, restaurant-quality food experiences in the comfort of their own home.