Lurpak Introduces Plant-Based as Number One Dairy Brand Brings its Taste and Quality into New Category

New innovation from Arla Foods is a key part of its long-term growth strategy

The number one dairy brand is now available in plant based as Arla Foods launches Lurpak® Plant Based into the UK and Danish retail markets. Investing in new products is a key part of Arla’s growth strategy, and the launch of Lurpak® into the plant based category is one of the drivers for strengthening its brands across key markets.

As more shoppers buy into both dairy and alternatives, Lurpak® Plant Based aims to meet the changing consumer demands and new consumption habits. As a category leader, Lurpak® can add value to both retailers and consumers with the launch of the new product.

“As a farmer owned cooperative, dairy is and always will be, at the heart of Arla. But in order to strengthen the position of our brands and attract new consumers, we have to innovate. We believe there is room for both dairy and non-dairy in a healthy, sustainable diet and our new innovation in plant based allows us to offer our shoppers that choice within our brand portfolio. The launch of Lurpak® Plant Based gives us the opportunity to bring the quality and taste of Lurpak® to consumers. This ultimately ensures we continue driving growth across our portfolio and creating value that goes back to our farmer owners”, says Peter Giørtz-Carlsen, executive vice president and COO of Arla Foods.

Lurpak® Plant Based offers the great taste and quality that the premium butter brand is renowned for. With a simple ingredients list, it has the same functionality as Lurpak® Spreadable, making it suitable for spreading, cooking and baking.

Lurpak® Plant Based launches into stores in the UK on 21st August and in Denmark from 26th August.

Arla Foods is an international dairy company owned by more than 8,400 farmers from Denmark, Sweden, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Arla Foods is one of the leading players in the international dairy arena with well-known brands like Arla®, Lurpak®, Puck® and Castello®. Arla Foods is focused on providing good dairy nourishment from sustainable farming and operations and is also the world’s largest manufacturer of organic dairy products.